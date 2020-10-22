Mr. Bungle Unleash New Single “Sudden Death” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Mr. Bungle, photo by Buzz Osborne

Mr. Bungle have offered up the third single, “Sudden Death”, from their upcoming Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The album arrives October 30th.

The song is a full-on thrash metal attack, following up previous singles “Raping Your Mind” and “Eracist”. That’s the MO of this reconfigured Mr. Bungle, which is a supergroup of sorts.



Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo joined original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance in the studio to re-record the band’s 1986 hardcore-thrash demo, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny. That lineup also played a handful of shows back in February, with the setlist devoted entirely to Easter Bunny material and like-minded covers. We caught one of the gigs in Brooklyn, and it was a rousing performance.

To celebrate the release of the album, Mr. Bungle will perform a Halloween livestream concert event called “The Night They Came Home!” on October 31st at 3 p.m. ET. You can get tickets via Mr. Bungle’s website.

Pre-order The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo here, and stream “Sudden Death” below.