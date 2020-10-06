Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Musicians and Celebrities React to Death of Eddie Van Halen

The legendary guitarist died at age 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer

by
on October 06, 2020, 5:02pm
Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen, photo by Philip Cosores

Tragically, news broke earlier today that the legendary Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a battle with throat cancer. Needless to say, the rock world and beyond has been devastated by the iconic musician’s passing.

The Van Halen guitarist’s playing influenced countless musicians over the past 40-plus years. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revolutionized the way the guitar was played, with his lightning quick fingers, as evidenced on the instrumental classic “Eruption”.

Along with David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony, and his brother Alex, Eddie Van Halen dominated rock music with Van Halen. Beginning with their 1978 self-titled debut, they came out swinging, and became multiplatinum superstars. They continued to achieve massive success with Sammy Hagar as their singer, and welcomed back David Lee Roth for a triumphant tour, culminating in 2015.

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen are pouring in from fellow musicians via social media. Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, and members of KISS, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, Rage Against the Machine, and so many more rock peers have expressed their condolences via Twitter, as have celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Hammill, Patton Oswalt, and more.

See the social media reactions to Eddie Van Halen’s passing below:

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
Van Halen’s Top 10 Songs In Honor of Eddie Van Halen