Musicians and Celebrities React to Death of Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen, photo by Philip Cosores

Tragically, news broke earlier today that the legendary Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a battle with throat cancer. Needless to say, the rock world and beyond has been devastated by the iconic musician’s passing.

The Van Halen guitarist’s playing influenced countless musicians over the past 40-plus years. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revolutionized the way the guitar was played, with his lightning quick fingers, as evidenced on the instrumental classic “Eruption”.



Along with David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony, and his brother Alex, Eddie Van Halen dominated rock music with Van Halen. Beginning with their 1978 self-titled debut, they came out swinging, and became multiplatinum superstars. They continued to achieve massive success with Sammy Hagar as their singer, and welcomed back David Lee Roth for a triumphant tour, culminating in 2015.

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen are pouring in from fellow musicians via social media. Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, and members of KISS, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, Rage Against the Machine, and so many more rock peers have expressed their condolences via Twitter, as have celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Hammill, Patton Oswalt, and more.

See the social media reactions to Eddie Van Halen’s passing below:

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

https://t.co/QjAj45KED8 Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 6, 2020

Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TI4ipeIXbR — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020

Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

These videos made me so happy growing up. Cool dudes.. pretty girls.. amazing music.. it made me feel alive. I can’t thank Eddie Van Halen enough for all the incredible music. Wow. Sad day but this music and the memories are making me smile. pic.twitter.com/b0PmLBuqJV — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020

I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen’s passing…Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH #RIPEdwardVanHalen 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/1uuMLt1cvv — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) October 6, 2020

HE LOVED THE WRESTLING. EDDIE VAN HALEN IT BREAK MY HEART YOU HAVE SO MUCH TALENT AND YOU HELP TO MAKE THE ROCK AND ROLL I MISS YOU FOREVER #RIPEDDYVANHALEN pic.twitter.com/1jJHGtGtHc — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Super sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. He was a big influence on Chris & me as we were writing Bill & Ted. In fact, when director Stephen Herek was reading the script he got 3 pages in, stopped, put on 1984 & resumed. We wanted the movie to be a cinematic “Jump.” pic.twitter.com/B2oTnDMWdH — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 6, 2020

Sending all my love to Eddie Van Halen’s family right now, especially my friends @WolfVanHalen and @Wolfiesmom. #RIPEddieVanHalen — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) October 6, 2020

Van Halen was popular when I was a teenager but it took until I was older & a more educated musician to understand just how astoundingly good Eddie Van Halen was. One of the greatest musicians ever recorded.

He changed the way music is played & heard.

And he rocked.

Rock on & on. pic.twitter.com/Ce9Klj9gcF — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) October 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

This one sucks big time!!!!! R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen!!!! You took what Hendrix gave us, and created an even bigger legacy!!!! You will be sorely missed, and I’m glad to have met you and hung out together!!!!! Can 2020 just go the fuck away!!!! pic.twitter.com/SaCyhXEaz4 — John Corabi (@Crablegs59) October 6, 2020

We lost one the all time greats RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/BeTSaNW0UC — Fantastic Negrito (@MusicNegrito) October 6, 2020

Of all the guitarists I got to play with, he was my favorite. RIP Eddie Van Halen — Paul Shaffer (@paulshaffer) October 6, 2020

Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen.🎸💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 6, 2020

Yesterday @amandashires and I were singing our heavy song and cameras were rolling and I could tell she was feeling some emotions, so I very poorly played a little bit of Eruption to make her smile and it worked. No musician ever brought me more joy than #EddieVanHalen. Grateful. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen you fucking rocked a billion cocks off. Man. pic.twitter.com/6coDqTO47M — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020

So sad to hear this https://t.co/pawDmmLYCE — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) October 6, 2020

It cannot be overstated how much Eddie Van Halen contributed to rock music and rock guitar. He changed the World! #RipEVH Eddie Van Halen, Hall of Fame Guitarist Who Revolutionized Instrument, Dead at 65 https://t.co/ji0YZJxeI1 via @RollingStone — Jason Charles Miller (@jasoncmiller) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Somewhere David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar are fighting over who’s more broken up about the news. pic.twitter.com/eBqPH0UXBu — The Sklar Brothers (@SklarBrothers) October 6, 2020

Another legendary musical innovator gone too soon. #RIPEddieVanHalen https://t.co/CpdpK0eAzb — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. A guitarist so brilliant that Wyld Stallyns couldn't even conceive of an existence without without him first joining the band. pic.twitter.com/ogq3GvgCUS — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) October 6, 2020

I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020

One of the greatest rock guitarists of our time – Eddie's influence on music will live on forever. My thoughts and condolences are with Eddie’s family, bandmates, and fans #RIPEddieVanHalen pic.twitter.com/sED8qSsI98 — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) October 6, 2020

#RIPEddieVanHalen 😢 a guitar god that will never be forgotten! — Spencer Charnas (@SpencerICE9K) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen 😔 His technique, his sound, and his songs changed the shape of music. He was an inspiration to every guitar player taking things to a new level. The music world will never be the same but he leaves a legacy that will live forever. #RIPEddieVanHalen pic.twitter.com/RreXXy5PvP — Monte Pittman (@montepittman) October 6, 2020