My Morning Jacket, photo by Philip Cosores

Not sure what to do this weekend? If you’re a fan of My Morning Jacket, then you can spend it reliving the blissful high of jam band concerts, because MMJ have released three previously unavailable career-spanning live albums to Bandcamp.

As the band announced on Twitter, the three-show collection spans 58 tracks in total with a 349-minute runtime. Included are My Morning Jacket’s November 10th, 2005 gig at the Henry Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California; their November 12th, 2006 concert at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia; and their August 6th, 2015 set at Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, Tennessee.



While it doesn’t appear physical versions of these live albums will be made available, you can buy a digital download of each via the band’s Bandcamp. You can also stream selections from the release and check out the different tracklists below.

Jim James and co. timed this drop perfectly for Bandcamp Fridays. The recurring event, where Bandcamp waives its company cut of sales for 24 hours so that artists and labels receive increased proceeds during the pandemic, occurs on the first Friday of every month. The first run of the initiative saw users spend a mind-blowing $4.3 million dollars — 15 times the normal amount spent on any given Friday! — a sum which quickly rose to $20 million dollars (!) by the fourth Friday in the series.

In July, My Morning Jacket dropped their latest full-length, The Waterfall II. They still haven’t been able to bring it to life on a proper tour, so they’ve been doing the next best thing: performing album cuts like “Feel You” an “Spinning My Wheels” live on late-night talk shows. Maybe by the time they’re able to hit the road again, MMJ will have released the “completely new record” that they’ve already finished. James hinted at the new LP in an interview with our own Kyle Meredith.

<a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/henry-fonda-theatre-los-angeles-ca-2005">Henry Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (2005) by My Morning Jacket</a>

<a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/the-tabernacle-atlanta-ga-2006">The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA (2006) by My Morning Jacket</a>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/ascend-amphitheater-nashville-tn-2015">Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN (2015) by My Morning Jacket</a>

Henry Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (2005) Tracklist:

01. Wordless Chorus

02. It Beats For You

03. One Big Holiday

04. What A Wonderful Man

05. The Way That He Sings

06. I Think I’m Going To Hell

07. Golden

08. Sooner

09. Gideon

10. Lay Low

11. Dancefloors

12. Dondante

13. Run Thru

14. Where To Begin

15. Off The Record

16. Anytime

17. Mahgeeta

The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA (2006) Tracklist:

01. At Dawn

02. Xmas Curtain

03. What A Wonderful Man

04. Gideon

05. The Way That He Sings

06. Off The Record

07. It Beats For You

08. Wordless Chorus

09. Phone Went West

10. Lay Low

11. Dondante

12. Easy Morning Rebel

13. One Big Holiday

14. Run Thru

15. They Ran

16. By My Car

17. Golden

18. Steam Engine

19. Anytime

20. Mahgeeta

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN (2015) Tracklist:

01. One Big Holiday

02. Off The Record

03. Compound Fracture

04. Evil Urges

05. Wordless Chorus

06. Xmas Curtain

07. Believe (Nobody Knows)

08. In It’s Infancy (The Waterfall)

09. Steam Engine

10. Golden

11. Get The Point

12. Circuital

13. I’m Amazed

14. Lay Low

15. Tropics (Erase Traces)

16. Touch Me I’m Going To Scream

17. Dancefloors

18. Victory Dance

19. Holdin On To Black Metal

20. Run Thru

21. Mahgeetah