New Spooky Face Masks for Halloween

Wearing a mask means something very different this Halloween, but you can still get in the spooky spirit with our latest capsule of face masks. Designed by Steven Fiche, the package includes three distinct, freaky, and fun faces: a sick and silly green boogieman, a classic orange and purple jack-o-lantern so you can be the pumpkin king, and a smiling skeleton to remind you, “This is Halloween!” Get yours here.

As with all of our merch, a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting independent musicians through the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

