Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

New Spooky Face Masks for Halloween

Wearing a mask means something very different this Halloween, but you can still get in the spooky spirit

by
on October 19, 2020, 5:29pm
Halloween Face Masks

Wearing a mask means something very different this Halloween, but you can still get in the spooky spirit with our latest capsule of face masks. Designed by Steven Fiche, the package includes three distinct, freaky, and fun faces: a sick and silly green boogieman, a classic orange and purple jack-o-lantern so you can be the pumpkin king, and a smiling skeleton to remind you, “This is Halloween!” Get yours here.

As with all of our merch, a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting independent musicians through the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
John Leguizamo on Latin Trump Supporters: “Latin People for Republicans Are Like Roaches for Raid”