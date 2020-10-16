Nick Cave Debuts New Song “Euthanasia” in Idiot Prayer Concert Film: Watch

Nick Cave in Idiot Prayer

Following its initial digital premiere earlier this year, Nick Cave’s concert film Idiot Prayer will screen in select theaters across the world on November 5th.

Recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace in June 2020 as the UK slowly emerged from lockdown, the solo piano performance was conceived as a reaction to the confinement and isolation of the preceding months.” The 22-song set included material ranging from early Bad Seeds and Grinderman through Cave’s most recent album, Ghosteen. He also premiered a previously unreleased song called “Euthanasia”, which is now being released as a standalone video. Watch below.



Following the film’s theatrical screening, Cave will release a companion live album on November 20th. It’ll feature four unaired performances. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Meanwhile, tickets for theatrical screenings to Idiot Prayer are available here.

In related news, Cave recently collaborated with Belgian composer Nicholas Lens on a new libretto called L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S., which will be released on December 4th.