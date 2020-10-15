Nicki Minaj Confirms Birth of Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj, photo via Instagram

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty! In a new Instagram post today, October 15th, Her Pinkness confirmed the birth of her first child, a baby boy. Via TMZ, the birth took place on Wednesday, September 30th.

Minaj didn’t reveal the child’s name or any baby pictures. But she did share notes of congratulation from various musicians, artists, and fashion luminaries. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”



The well wishes can be viewed below, and the differences between them might be notable for the gossip-inclined. For example, Beyoncé sent a hand-written note that used Minaj’s birth name, writing, “Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family.” In contrast, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s message was computer printed and four words long. Peep the Instagram post after the jump.

Minaj and Petty married in October of last year, and in July Barbz announced she was pregnant. The rest of her year must pale in comparison to these life-changing events, but she did release a couple of #1 hits with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Doja Cat. She also recently shared “Expensive” with Ty Dolla $ign and won a copyright infringement lawsuit against Tracy Chapman.