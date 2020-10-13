Ozzy Osbourne’s Farewell Tour Rebooked for 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne is determined to complete his “No More Tours 2” farewell trek, despite experiencing a number of roadblocks along the way. In fact, his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, says that they’ve already rescheduled his itinerary for 2022.

The metal legend set out on his farewell tour in 2018, completing a couple of legs before a series of health issues brought the outing to an abrupt stop. First, he dealt with a nasty staph infection in his hand in fall 2018. Then in early 2019, he came down with pneumonia and experienced a serious fall while recovering at home. That fall dislodged metal rods that were placed in Ozzy’s body after a 2003 ATV accident, and forced him to postpone all of his 2019 dates.



With the tour rescheduled for 2020, Ozzy announced at the beginning of this year that he had been battling Parkinson’s disease. He then canceled his rescheduled 2020 North American shows to seek medical treatments. And shortly after that, the pandemic forced just about all artists off the road for the rest of the year.

Now, it appears that Ozzy and Sharon are not taking any chances with 2021, and looking to 2022 to close out Ozzy’s farewell trek. In a new interview with the UK’s Planet Rock, Sharon said, “Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy. Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous.”

She continued, “The British tour, he’ll be back in ’22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We’ve been doing loads of TV shows here and you’ve got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live. He’s in the studio right now doing a new album. We’re going to do a movie of Ozzy’s life story and he’s got to do the soundtrack to that… so I’ll keep him busy, let’s put it that way.”

While the tour has been rebooked for 2022, no exact dates have been revealed as of yet.

As Sharon mentioned, Ozzy is already at work on a follow-up to his latest album, Ordinary Man, which arrived in February of this year. The singer is back in the studio with producer Andrew Watt, who helmed Ordinary Man. Meanwhile, the planned biopic will focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship, and is currently in the development stages.

Regarding Ozzy’s current health, Sharon divulged, “For Ozzy, when everybody had to go in lockdown, it kind of set him back because he couldn’t do his physiotherapy. He had nearly five months of no physio, and in those five months, I think all he and I did was lie on the couch, watch TV and eat. It kind of set him back, but he’s back to where he was before the pandemic.”

She added, “Since he’s been back working with the physio, every day I see an improvement, but it’s hard for Ozzy, because you don’t see yourself as you really are. He’s getting there — he is. He will be back and be on that stage.”

We recently caught up with Ozzy’s son Jack for a Zoom video interview, in which he also gave us an update on Ozzy’s health and discussed the upcoming biopic and more. Watch that conversation below.