Paris Jackson Releases Debut Solo Single “Let Down”: Stream

Michael Jackson's daughter will unveil her first full-length album, Wilted, in November

on October 30, 2020, 10:15am
Paris Jackson in video for "Let Down"
Paris Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, has unveiled her debut solo single. What’s more, Jackson will release her first full-length album, Wilted, on November 13th through Republic Records.

Entitled “Let Down”, the single was written by Paris herself and produced by Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. The accompanying visuals were produced by Eli Roth and directed by Meredith Alloway, and are said to be a nod to legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

“I feel so many emotions. I’m excited, I’m nervous, mostly grateful and happy,” Paris says in a statement discussing the song’s release. “The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it’s awesome. It’s a gift, it’s a blessing.”

Earlier this year, Jackson and former partner, Gabriel Glenn, released their self-titled debut EP as The Soundflowers.

