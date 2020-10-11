Menu
Pearl Jam Unleash New Song “Get It Back”: Stream

The driving rocker originally appeared on a benefit compilation for voting rights

on October 11, 2020, 5:59pm
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam, photo courtesy of artist

Pearl Jams new song “Get It Back” is now available on digital streaming services. Take a listen below.

The song was originally released last week as part of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2. Proceeds from the Bandcamp exclusive compilation benefited the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights.

The driving rocker was penned by Matt Cameron, and marks Pearl Jam’s first new music since releasing their album Gigaton earlier this year.

In related news, Pearl Jam will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their live debut by streaming a recording of their 2016 concert in Philadelphia. Notably, the setlist featured a full performance of PJ’s debut album, Ten.

