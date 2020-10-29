Pearl Jam Release Full MTV Unplugged Performance on YouTube: Watch

Pearl Jam's MTV Unplugged

Over the last few weeks, Pearl Jam have announced various re-releases of their legendary MTV Unplugged concert. First came news of a vinyl reissue and the first-ever CD release, followed by the unannounced appearance of the set on streaming services. Today, the final piece of the iconic puzzle has arrived, as the band has premiered the full MTV Unplugged video on their YouTube channel.

Fans undoubtedly have watched bootlegs of the 1992 session countless times. Pearl Jam themselves have released bits and pieces of the seven-song set over the years. However, this marks the first time the band has ever uploaded the full 36-minute performance.



As you surely know, the MTV Unplugged show saw Pearl Jam putting material from their debut album, Ten, on acoustic display. Amongst hits like “Alive”, “Jeremy”, and “Even Flow”, they also included the track “State of Love and Trust” from the Singles soundtrack.

Dip into the nostalgia for live music and ’90s rock by watching the full thing below.

Pearl Jam recently rescheduled their European tour in support of one their latest full-length — and one of the best albums of the year — Gigaton. Find tickets here.