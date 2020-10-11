Menu
Pearl Jam to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of First Concert with Archival Performance of Ten

The Seattle rockers are streaming their April 29th, 2016 concert in Philadelphia in full for the first time

by
on October 11, 2020, 1:41pm
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam, photo by Chris Hill

October 22nd, 1990 marks the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s first-ever concert. To commemorate the occasion, the band will unlock another legendary performance from their vault and stream it live online for the first time.

A full recording of Pearl Jam’s April 29th, 2016 concert in Philadelphia, newly mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound and featuring full-color HD footage, will be available to stream on Nugs.tv from October 22nd to 25th.

The 32-song, three-hour performance opened with a full performance of PJ’s debut album, Ten, and also touted rare performances of “Breakerfall” and “Who You Are”. The two-song encore was packed with a number of covers, including Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”, Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down”, Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer”, and The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”.

Pearl Jam hope to return to in-person touring next summer as they look to finally hit the road in support of their newest album, Gigaton. Already they’ve announced several shows abroad, including a pair of massive shows at London’s Hyde Park with Pixies and IDLES.

Setlist:
Once
Even Flow
Alive
Why Go
Black
Jeremy
Oceans
Porch
Garden
Deep
Release
Breakerfall
Corduroy
Who You Are
Let the Records Play
Spin the Black Circle
Do the Evolution

Encore 1
Bee Girl
Just Breathe
All Or None
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Mind Your Manner
Given to Fly
Daughter
Rearviewmirror

Encore 2
Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)
Better Man
Leash
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner

