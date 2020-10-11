Pearl Jam to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of First Concert with Archival Performance of Ten

October 22nd, 1990 marks the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s first-ever concert. To commemorate the occasion, the band will unlock another legendary performance from their vault and stream it live online for the first time.
A full recording of Pearl Jam’s April 29th, 2016 concert in Philadelphia, newly mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound and featuring full-color HD footage, will be available to stream on Nugs.tv from October 22nd to 25th.
The 32-song, three-hour performance opened with a full performance of PJ’s debut album, Ten, and also touted rare performances of “Breakerfall” and “Who You Are”. The two-song encore was packed with a number of covers, including Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”, Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down”, Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer”, and The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”.
Pearl Jam hope to return to in-person touring next summer as they look to finally hit the road in support of their newest album, Gigaton. Already they’ve announced several shows abroad, including a pair of massive shows at London’s Hyde Park with Pixies and IDLES.
Setlist:
Once
Even Flow
Alive
Why Go
Black
Jeremy
Oceans
Porch
Garden
Deep
Release
Breakerfall
Corduroy
Who You Are
Let the Records Play
Spin the Black Circle
Do the Evolution
Encore 1
Bee Girl
Just Breathe
All Or None
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Mind Your Manner
Given to Fly
Daughter
Rearviewmirror
Encore 2
Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)
Better Man
Leash
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner