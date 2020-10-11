Pearl Jam to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of First Concert with Archival Performance of Ten

Pearl Jam, photo by Chris Hill

October 22nd, 1990 marks the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s first-ever concert. To commemorate the occasion, the band will unlock another legendary performance from their vault and stream it live online for the first time.

A full recording of Pearl Jam’s April 29th, 2016 concert in Philadelphia, newly mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound and featuring full-color HD footage, will be available to stream on Nugs.tv from October 22nd to 25th.



The 32-song, three-hour performance opened with a full performance of PJ’s debut album, Ten, and also touted rare performances of “Breakerfall” and “Who You Are”. The two-song encore was packed with a number of covers, including Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”, Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down”, Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer”, and The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”.

Pearl Jam hope to return to in-person touring next summer as they look to finally hit the road in support of their newest album, Gigaton. Already they’ve announced several shows abroad, including a pair of massive shows at London’s Hyde Park with Pixies and IDLES.

On October 22, Pearl Jam will stream the April 29, 2016 Philadelphia show on @NugsNet. The 32-song set includes Ten played front to back, newly mixed in stereo & 5.1 digital surround sound. Stream the never-before-seen full-color HD footage 10/22-10/25: https://t.co/awSKMuF3Zj pic.twitter.com/U3feUQi1iZ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 10, 2020

Setlist:

Once

Even Flow

Alive

Why Go

Black

Jeremy

Oceans

Porch

Garden

Deep

Release

Breakerfall

Corduroy

Who You Are

Let the Records Play

Spin the Black Circle

Do the Evolution

Encore 1

Bee Girl

Just Breathe

All Or None

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)

Mind Your Manner

Given to Fly

Daughter

Rearviewmirror

Encore 2

Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)

Better Man

Leash

Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner