Perfume Genius Performs “Jason”, “Nothing at All” from Joshua Tree on Kimmel: Watch

Mike Hadreas reminds us why Set My Heart on Fire Immediately is still one of the year's best albums

by
on October 30, 2020, 11:45am
Half a year may feel like a lifetime ago, but in that time, Perfume GeniusSet My Heart on Fire Immediately has remained easily one of the best efforts of 2020. On Thursday night, Mike Hadreas’ project reminded us of this with a performance of “Jason” and “Nothing at All” on Kimmel.

Hadreas and his band set up remotely at Joshua Tree for the performance, caked in dirt like they’d actually dragged their gear all the way from Los Angeles. But though the appearance was soiled, the magic hour “Jason” performance was as delicate and gorgeous as you’d expect from Perfume Genius.

The band also played “Nothing at All” for an online exclusive, with the more dynamic song allowing Handreas to let himself go in energetic fashion. Watch both clips below.

Perfume Genius recently announced the release of Immediately, a companion book to Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. The 80-page, limited edition monograph features portraits by French photography Camille Vivier alongside handwritten lyrics as “vivid conjurings that became songs and tactile byproducts from exercises in world-building.” Pre-orders for the December release are available through Hat & Beard Press.

