Phoebe Bridgers Performs with Conor Oberst at #SOSFest: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers performs at #SOSFest

While Phoebe Bridgers has set the gold standard for pandemic-era digital performances, the Punisher singer knows the importance of physical music venues. On Saturday, she joined Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus at #SOSFest, an online festival raising money for venues impacted by the pandemic.

Performing from the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Bridges and her band delivered a seven-song set with help from a few special guests. Conor Oberst joined Bridgers for the Punisher track “Halloween” and then stuck around for “Dylan Thomas” from the duo’s collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center. Christian Lee Hutson performed “Lose This Number” from his Bridgers-produced album Beginners, and Charlie Hickey got time under the spotlight to play one of his own song.



Rounding out the setlist were “Scott Street”, “Kyoto”, and the utterly brilliant “I Know the End”, which closed the show. If you missed it, the full performance is steaming below.

Organized by the National Independent Venue Association, this weekend’s #SOSFest (Save Our Stages) was a three-day virtual festival featuring 35 artists performing at 25 venues, with proceeds benefiting independent music venues impacted by the pandemic.

Setlist:

Scott Street

Song with Charlie Hickey

Kyoto

Lose This Number (Christian Lee Hutson cover) (with Christian Lee Hutson)

Halloween( with Conor Oberst)

Dylan Thomas (Better Oblivion Community Center song) (with Conor Oberst)

I Know the End