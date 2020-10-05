Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Announces Her Own Record Label Saddest Factory

"The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre"

by
on October 05, 2020, 11:21am
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Davis Bates

Don’t look now, but Phoebe Bridgers has launched her very own record label. In partnership with Dead Oceans, she’s announced the creation of Saddest Factory.

Bridgers will serve as the label’s CEO and intends to release music of all variety. “The vision of the label is simple: good songs, regardless of genre,” she said in a press release announcing the label’s formation.

In an interview with Billboard, Bridgers said she is especially excited to be involved in the marketing of music, which she describes as her “secret passion.” She explained further: “I love thinking of bus bench ideas and Instagram filters and stuff. It’s very corporate of me, but I’m kind of obsessed.” As such, Bridges described her role at the label as the liaison “from artist [brain] to corporate brain.”

Saddest Factory has already signed its first artist, which will be announced shortly. Musicians can submit their demos to the label through its website.

The creation of Saddest Factory is the latest feat in what has been a monumental year for Bridgers. Back in June, she released her sophomore album, Punisher, which remains a strong contender for Album of the Year. In support, she’s continually one upped herself with a string of impressive late-night performances from her carher bathrooma basement repurposed as a karaoke lounge, and an empty music venue.

Below, revisit Bridgers’ recently appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she spoke about Punisher, being “coffee shop famous”, and her writing process.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

