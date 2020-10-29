Trick ‘r Treat Is a Modern Halloween Classic

Psychoanalysis - Trick 'r Treat

“During the spookiest time of the year there are a few guidelines all ghosts and goblins should follow. Always stay on sidewalks. Never go to a strangers house, and never go out alone.”

It’s almost Halloween, and Psychoanalysis is ready for some candy! Put on your costume and join us at the quarry for Michael Dougherty’s 2007 cult classic, Trick ‘r Treat! This episode is a mixed bag of Halloween treats as Jenn, Lara, and Mike share their love for the cult classic and examine how well they think it’s held up over the years.

Together, they’ll discuss the many different mental health topics they see represented in the film’s anthology of stories, including superstition, bullying, representation, and deception. They’ll also break down defining qualities of a “Halloween movie” and share their love for Rhonda (Samm Todd) and the now iconic Sam (Quinn Lord).

What’s more, Mike shares his trick-or-treat strategy, Lara wonders when we all became edge lords, and Jenn tries not to make too many pirate jokes. So, grab your jack-o’-lantern for some spooky fun — and don’t blow it out before midnight.

