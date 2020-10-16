Menu
Refused Announce The Malignant Fire EP, Unleash “Born on the Outs”: Stream

The five-song effort arrives November 20th

by
on October 16, 2020, 10:03am
Refused new EP
Refused (photo via Spinefarm Records)

Swedish hardcore veterans Refused have announced a new EP, The Malignant Fire. In advance of its November 20th release, the band has unleashed the single “Born on the Outs”.

The Malignant Fire will arrive roughly a year after Refused’s most recent full-length album, War Music. The new five-song collection features four new tracks and one War Music cut (“Malfire”).

“Born on the Outs” has a post-punk vibe, with singer Dennis Lyxzén delivering clean vocals to start before escalating to his raspy howl. It’s as infectious as it aggressive, even delving into a melodic Sisters of Mercy-like bridge around the 2:10 mark.

Lyrically, “Born on the Outs” continues the progressivism and radicalism of the band’s 30-year career, as Lyxzén rails against hate crimes, fascism, and oppression throughout the song.

“Born on the Outs” is not the only new music we’ve gotten from Lyxzén this year. The singer formed the supergroup Fake Names with members of Bad Religion, S.O.A., and Girls Against Boys, releasing a self-titled album in May.

The Malignant Fire is available for pre-order in various bundles through the band’s merch store, and digitally or on vinyl via Amazon.

Check out “Born on the Outs”, along with the artwork and tracklist for The Malignant Fire, below. That’s all followed by our video interview with Refused’s Dennis Lyxzén from earlier this year.

The Malignant Fire EP Artwork:

Refused - The Malignant Fire

The Malignant Fire EP Tracklist:
01. Malfire
02. Born on the Outs
03. Organic Organic Organic (Go F**k Yourself)
04. Faceless Corporate Violence
05. Jackals Can’t Be Bothered to Dream

