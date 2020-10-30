Rob Zombie, photo by Travis Shinn

Rob Zombie has announced his long-awaited new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. The veteran rocker’s seventh solo LP won’t be released until March 12th, but the first single, “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”, is available now.

The 17-song album will arrive nearly five years after Rob Zombie’s previous LP, 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. The single, shortened as “King Freak”, marks his first new song and music video in more than four years.



The track is heavy on the riffs, thanks to guitarist John 5, with a thunderous rhythm section powered by bassist Piggy D and drummer Ginger Fish. The song is accompanied by a music video that combines newly shot footage with concert scenes, presented in a cinematic style reminiscent of Zombie’s horror films.

While The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy won’t arrive for another three months or so, fans hoping to have something tangible in their hands earlier are in luck. A limited-edition 7-inch colored vinyl single version of “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” is available now, with album track “The Serenity of Witches” as its B-side.

Pre-order the album or pick up the limited-edition 7-inch single in various bundles via Rob Zombie’s merch site. A digital version is also available for pre-order via Amazon.

Check out the video for “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Artwork:

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist:

01. Expanding the Head of Zed

02. The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

03. The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

04. Hovering Over the Dull Earth

05. Shadow of the Cemetery Man

06. A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

08. The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

09. The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10. The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11. Shower of Stones

12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13. Boom-Boom-Boom

14. What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15. Get Loose

16. The Serenity of Witches

17. Crow Killer Blues