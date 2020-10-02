Roger Waters Unveils Live Album Us + Them: Stream

Roger Waters

Roger Waters has unveiled the companion album to his latest live concert film Us + Them. Stream it below using Apple Music or Spotify.

In 2017 and 2018, Waters embarked on the massive “Us + Them Tour”, which spanned 156-dates across four continents. Footage of those shows captured the old songwriter with some new tricks, including dazzling light displays and a rainbow laser pyramid. Waters co-directed the film alongside Sean Evans, and now the movie soundtrack is available in a 23-song double-CD or double-LP package. Grab your copy here.



The collection covers plenty of Pink Floyd favorites, which isn’t a surprise — after all, the tour got its name from a cut off Dark Side of the Moon. But it also prominently features his recent solo work, especially the 2017 album Is This the Life We Really Want? Performing this newer material meant a lot to Waters, as he explained in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. He said,

“There’s one woman in the film who is singing along with the second verse in [Is This the Life’s] “Déjà Vu” — I can’t remember which line — but she’s got a little tear running down her cheek. And I think, “Wow. I must have done something right that these young, young people are responding to work that I created when I was 74 years old.” It’s moving. So I’ve done something right.”

Waters has performed a number of livestreams during quarantine, including a set of Pink Floyd deep cuts and a tribute to John Prine. In June, he was heavily criticized for making anti-Semitic comments.

Us + Them Artwork:

Us + Them Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Intro

02. Speak To Me

03. Breathe

04. One of These Days

05. Time

06. Breathe (Reprise)

07. The Great Gig in the Sky

08. Welcome to the Machine

09. Déjà Vu

10. The Last Refugee

11. Picture That

12. Wish You Were Here

13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

Disc 2

01. Dogs

02. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

03. Money

04. Us & Them

05. Brain Damage

06. Eclipse

07. The Last Refugee (Reprise)

08. Déjà Vu (Reprise)