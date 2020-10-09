Don’t Enter Room 237 Without This Face Mask

You ain’t got no business going outside without protection. After all, you don’t want to leave a trace of yourself behind that could hurt others.

That’s why we’ve introduced the new Bellhop 237 mask. The green arches with black and purple designs may look like art deco hotel decor, but don’t overlook the safety features of these sustainable masks.



Hand-stitched in the US, all our masks are made from authentic One Planet fabric, which uses recycled plastic bottles to create a smooth, comfortable material. We double layer them and provide a snug fit with adjustable ear loops to guard against light to moderate amounts of fluid, spray, and/or aerosols. What’s more, proceeds go to support Consequence of Sound, an independently owned company, and benefit the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

Currently available in packs of two, four, and six, 2-packs retail at $40.00, but we are offering them at a 25-42% off discount along with free shipping. Order yours below, and consider pairing it with our other scary good mask, The Caretaker. Head to our web store to see our full offering of face masks and T-shirts.

In addition, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask design, download this template and send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we dig your design, we’ll get in touch.