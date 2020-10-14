Room 237 Pop Up Experience

All work and no play can make anyone feel dull, especially in 2020. That’s why Consequence of Sound and Morgan MFG invite all Chicagoans to Room 237, a new, massive pop-up experience and lounge inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Starting October 15th, the West Loop hot spot will be transformed into The Overlook Hotel, where guests can take a tour of its haunted rooms, enjoy some themed cocktails in the Gold Room, and, of course, get lost in its giant hedge maze.



The immersive experience was co-created by Heaven Malone, who designed the original Gold Room pop-up bar that entertained thousands of guests throughout the Winter of 2018 at Chicago’s The Rookery. This time, he went bigger.

“During the shutdown, I was isolated in my apartment with all of these Room 237 props,” Malone explains. “I knew I wanted to bring it back, but only if it could be done right.” To do that, Malone teamed up with Amy Teri and SynerGeo Productions, and together they began to turn Morgan MFG into Stephen King’s spooky haunted hotel.

“Morgan MFG is the perfect location for this unique, immersive experience,” Morgan MFG GM and producer Mykl Holt adds. “Guests will face a socially distant, self-guided tour of multiple themed activations throughout over 20,000 sq. ft of space.”

They’re not kidding. Fans can expect to relive all the terrifying moments from the iconic film with myriad photo opportunities revolving around Mrs. Massey’s bathtub, Jack’s writing desk, Danny’s tricycle run, and much, much more.

Safety-wise, all back of the house staff is ServSafe certified and will follow the most rigorous sanitation practices in the industry. This means all surfaces, seating, and equipment throughout Room 237 will be disinfected on every table turn.

Masks are also mandatory and both staff and guests will be required to wear theirs throughout the activation. Guests, however, may remove their masks while seated at their tables and put them back on when interacting with our staff.

“After taking on the role of operations manager at Morgan MFG and seeing how massive it is, I knew I could make Room 237 much more spacious and exciting for an incredible safe experience,” says co-creator Amy Teri.

Tickets are currently on sale and range from $35 to $50. Consequence of Sound is offering an exclusive package that includes themed masks that will certainly prove you’ve always been the Caretaker at the Overlook. Don’t sleep on it.

In addition to masks, The Losers’ Club, our weekly Stephen King podcast, will also be selling exclusive merchandise in the Gold Room. Who knows, you might even see a member or two wandering through the halls … waiting for their drink.

So, what are you waiting for? Come play with us!