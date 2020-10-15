Menu
R.I.P. Saint Dog, Founding Member of Kottonmouth Kings Dies at 44

The Southern, California rapper appeared on the group's first four releases

on October 14, 2020, 9:08pm
Kottonmouth Kings founding member Steven Thompson, a.k.a. Saint Dog, has died at the age of 44.

TMZ reports that the Southern California rapper was found dead early Wednesday (October 14th) at a friend’s home in Victorville, California. Police found no obvious signs of foul play and are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology report to determine his cause of death.

A founding member of Kottonmouth Kings alongside D-Loc and Johnny Richter, Thompson appeared on the group’s first four releases, Stoners Reeking Havoc, Royal Highness, Stash Box, and Hidden Stash. He departed the Kings in 1999 to pursue a career with his brother.

After guesting on 2012’s Mile High, Thompson rejoined Kottonmouth Kings in a full-time capacity in 2018 ahead of their most recent album, Kingdom Come.

 

