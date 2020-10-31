R.I.P. Sean Connery, James Bond Actor Dead at 90

Sean Connery as James Bond

Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning Scottish actor who portrayed James Bond in seven films, has died at the age of 90.

According to BBC News, Connery passed away overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. He was said to be ill for some time.



Connery was the first actor to play the British super spy in film, starring in seven Bond pictures between 1962 and 1983. He led the franchise’s first five installments — Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967) — and later reprised the role for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever and 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

To this day, Connery remains a beloved figure in the Bond franchise, and is considered the favorite Bond among fans and critics alike. In a recent poll conducted by the Radio Times, 56% of participants named Connery as their favorite Bond actor. Meanwhile, the American Film Institute voted Bond, as portrayed by Connery, as the third-greatest hero in cinema history.

In a statement, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words. ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Outside of his work as Bond, Connery earned Best Supporting actor awards at the Oscars and Golden Globes for his role in Brian De Palma’s 1987 film The Untouchables. He was also praised for his portrayal of Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones Sr., in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which earned Connery nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Connery’s other notable films included 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express, 1977’s A Bridge Too Far, 1986’s Highlander 1990’s The Hunt for Red October, 1996’s The Rock, and 2000’s Finding Forrester.

For his efforts, Connery received a lifetime achievement award at the Kennedy Center Honors in 1999, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

This is a developing story…

