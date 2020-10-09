Wayne Knight as Newman

You know Donald Trump is bad news when even Newman hates the guy. In a new ad commissioned by PACRONYM, a Democratic super PAC, Wayne Knight reprises his iconic Seinfeld role to defend the US Postal Service and offer his two cents on the 2020 Election.

“According to this month-old issue of Dr. Roberta Greenburg’s Time magazine subscription, there’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General,” Newman says while casually flipping through someone’s mail as he’s wont to do. He coyly adds, “That guy’s never even licked a stamp.”



The ad was written by former Seinfeld scribe and producer David Mandel, who knows a thing or two about politics given that he most recently served as a showrunner for HBO’s most astute political farce Veep. As Entertainment Weekly reports, it was Mandel who convinced Knight to return to his role after the comic rebuffed offers for years and years.

“If we could capture the voice, if we get it funny, and we could get the message out, I felt like it would be disseminated in a way that would reach people, and that was what was important,” Knight told EW. Needless to say, Mandel found a way to strike the right comedic tone as the entire clip feels appropriately in sync with the Seinfeld universe.

Watch below and make a plan to vote.