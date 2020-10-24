Menu
Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Bare It All in New Music Video: Watch

The video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me" comes from Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, a.k.a. Rainsford

by
on October 24, 2020, 5:15pm
Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley nude music video
Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley in video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me"

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley bare all in a new music video from Margaret’s sister, Rainey Qualley, a.k.a. Rainsford.

The video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” stars LaBeouf and Qualley as a couple and depicts different stages of their relationship using a split-screen format. At various points throughout, the actors appear fully nude and participate in an artful sex scene.

“The 10-minute split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple,” a press release notes. “With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

The video was produced by Shia’s longtime collaborator, British artist Luke Turner, and choreographed by LA-based dance duo JA Collective, with cinematography by Natasha Braier (The Neon Demon). Watch it below.

LaBeouf previously broke the Internet last month when he portrayed Jeff Spicoli in a live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

