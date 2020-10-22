Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Sequel Album to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

The band will also embark on a Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness arena tour in 2021

by
on October 22, 2020, 12:20pm
This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of Smashing Pumpkins’ third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the band is celebrating in a big way.

To start, the Billy Corgan-led outfit has confirmed a 33-song (!) sequel concept album to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina, which is due for release in late 2021.

The album’s release will coincide with a Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness world arena tour. The band had originally intended to announce the tour’s specifics today, but because of the pandemic, those plans have been shifted to next year.

Instead, Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will participate in a Zoom chat on Friday, October 23rd, during which they’ll discuss Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and answer fan questions. Fans can register for the livestream here.

Of course, this isn’t the only new Smashing Pumpkins music on the way. The band is gearing up to release a new double album called CYR on November 27th. They’ve thus far previewed the album with the tracks “CYR”, “The Colour of Love”, “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict”, “Wrath”, “Anno Satanta”, and “Birch Grove”. To accompany the album’s release, Corgan is also premiering an animated series called In Ashes.

Smashing Pumpkins previously reissued Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in an expanded deluxe edition in 2012. Listen below, or pick up a copy here.

