Jason Isbell, Yola, Shamir Playing Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival

Shamir, Jason Isbell, Yola, photos courtesy of Sound Mind

This Saturday is World Mental Health Day, and Sound Mind Live is starting the celebration early. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 8th, they’re throwing the Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival, a livestream benefit supporting The National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Streaming on Relix’s YouTube channel, the event touts performances from Jason Isbell, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir, Son Little, American Authors, Smith & Myers, and Kiiara. Also on the schedule are a number of expert panels with guest speakers from Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City, and MusiCares. The whole thing is hosted by comedian Jordan Carlos.



In the hours before and after the livestream, there will be a series of “break-out panels” focused on mental health in the LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and music communities. Those panels take place at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, and 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

“I think in this era of isolation, loss of life and livelihood it is so important to support the mental health of our communities as much as is possible,” Yola told Consequence of Sound about what Come Together means in 2020. “We are either struggling to a greater or lesser degree now with this new norm, or were struggling in the brutal and hectic old norm. It means a lot that organizations such as Sound Mind and its partners are providing resources that are available to everyone, no matter the tax bracket.”

To learn more about the event and to donate to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, head to the Come Together website. Then tune into all the performances and panels via Relix’s YouTube.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is proud to be partnering with Sound Mind on “Come Together” and other initiatives in support of mental health awareness. More details to come.