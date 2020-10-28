Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

David Bowie Undergoes a Transformation in First Trailer for Stardust: Watch

Starring Johnny Flynn as Bowie, the film recounts his first US trip and the birth of Ziggy Stardust

by
on October 28, 2020, 12:29pm
stardust-official-trailer-video-david-bowie
Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in Stardust trailer

Stardust is an upcoming film that recounts David Bowie’s first-ever US publicity tour. The 1971 trip would go on to heavily influence his Hunky Dory album, as well as helped birth his iconic Ziggy Stardust character. Following a teaser clip earlier this year, a full official trailer has been released today.

In the visual, we witness Bowie (played by Johnny Flynn) slowly undergoing a transformation into otherworldly alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Guiding him on this path is his Mercury Records press person Rob Oberman (Marc Maron), one of the few label employees to really believe in his music and potential. Bowie’s first wife Angie (Jena Malone) also offers him uplifting pep talks.

“Rock star or somebody impersonating a rock star, what’s the difference?” Flynn’s Bowie says to those confused by his new persona. As the growing crowds seen at the end of the trailer prove, there is no difference so long as Bowie’s inherent magic is a factor. Watch below.

Editors' Picks

Directed by British filmmaker Gabriel Range using a script from Christopher Bell, Stardust hasn’t received approval from Bowie’s family, and thus won’t feature any of the legend’s original music. The movie hits theaters and VOD on November 25th.

There’s been plenty of Bowie news in recent months, including the release of live album Something in the Air and a new mix of “The Man Who Sold the World” by longtime producer Tony Visconti. Early next year, a star-studded tribute livestream to Bowie will be held on what would have been his 74th birthday; Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Gary Oldman, and more are confirmed to appear.

david bowie stardust film poster David Bowie Undergoes a Transformation in First Trailer for Stardust: Watch

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Alice Cooper Launches His Own Horror-Themed Party Game
Next Story
Autechre Drop Surprise Album PLUS: Stream