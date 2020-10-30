Menu
Busta Rhymes Premieres Star-Studded New Album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God: Stream

Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Anderson. Paak, Mary J. Blige, and more

by
on October 30, 2020, 12:00am
busta-rhymes-extinction-level-2-stream-album-new-rap
Busta Rhymes, photo via Facebook

Gym rat and veteran rapper Busta Rhymes has let loose his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Stream the star-studded effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Extinction Level Event 2 comes eight years after his last full-length, 2012’s Year of the Dragon. It also serves as long-awaited sequel to Busta’s original Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front from 1998.

Assisting Busta on his comeback record are a number of equally prominent artists, including A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Anderson. Paak, Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige, Rakim, Pete Rock, and Rapsody. Perhaps the most interesting name listed, however, is Kendrick Lamar. For the Compton MC, his Busta collaboration “Look Over Your Shoulder” marks his first release of 2020.

The origins of “Look Over Your Shoulder” technically date back a few years. The joint track was initially leaked around 2018, and then recirculated again in 2019. Even so, at this point — more than three years removed from the damn good DAMN. — we’re happy to hear from Kung Fu Kenny at all.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God Artwork:

busta rhymes new album artwork Busta Rhymes Premieres Star Studded New Album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God: Stream

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God Tracklist:
01. E.L.E. 2 Intro (feat. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock)
02. The Purge
03. Strap Yourself Down
04. Czar (feat. M.O.P.)
05. Outta My Mind (feat. Bell Biv Devoe)
06. E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God (feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan)
07. Slow Flow (feat. Ol Dirty Bastard)
08. Don’t Go (feat. Q-Tip)
09. Boomp!
10. True Indeed
11. Master Fard Muhammad (feat. Rick Ross)
12. YUUUU (feat. Anderson .Paak)
13. Oh No
14. The Don and The Boss (feat. Vybz Kartel)
15. Best I Can (feat. Rapsody)
16. Where I Belong (feat. Mariah Carey)
17. Deep Thought
18. The Young God Speaks
19. Look Over Your Shoulder (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
20. You Will Never Find Another Me (feat. Mary J. Blige)
21. Freedom? (feat. Nikki Grier)
22. Satanic

