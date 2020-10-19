Caroline Polachek and Oneohtrix Point Never (photo by Atiba Jefferson)

October marks the one-year anniversary of Caroline Polachek’s debut solo album, Pang. To celebrate, the art pop musician and former Chairlift singer has released a new version of the record’s opening track “The Gate”.

This “extended mix” edition clocks in at a hefty 10 minutes and features additional “textural contributions” from producers Oneohtrix Point Never and PC Music’s Danny Harle. The latter artist executive produced the entirety of 2019’s Pang.



In a statement, Polachek drew parallels between the original and new iteration of the track, saying:

“In the original version of the song, the closing lyric (‘Finally, there’s a way/To be both free and safe’) are the words I’m waiting to hear, but never do. The extended version of the song then is a sort of parallel universe or alternate ending, where those words not only arrive, but ring true.”

Check out “The Gate (Extended Mix)” via its surreal short film video below. Directed by Ezra Miller, it was made by “combining 3D landscapes with AI programming trained on Yves Tanguy and J.M.W. paintings.”

Since Pang dropped, Polachek has appeared on the new album from PC Music founder A. G. Cook and Christine and the Queens’ La Vita Nuova EP.

“The Gate (Extended Mix)” Artwork: