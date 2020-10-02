Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

CHAI Share Sub Pop Debut Single “Donuts Mind If I Do”: Stream

Taken from a 7-inch the Japanese band is releasing November 6th

by
on October 02, 2020, 11:34am
CHAI Release Sub Pop Debut "Donuts Mind If I Do"
CHAI, photo by Kodai Ikemitsu

Japanese indie pop band CHAI have signed to Sub Pop Records, and are now sharing their first song on the label, “Donuts Mind If I Do”.

The track is the latest in a string of singles from Nagoya-based band, following “Ready Cheeky Pretty”, “keep on rocking”, and their Hinds collaboration “UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB”, among others. Compared to their 2019 album Punk, and even their 2017 debut Pink, “Donuts Mind If I Do” has a much more relaxed vibe that might be signaling a new direction for the quartet.

Instead of their usual blend of eccentric pop and giddy punk, this tune moves at a gentle sway and is stuffed with ’80s-esque synths and percussion that create a sense of dreamy lushness. The soaring harmonies are sung in the way of ’70s girl groups, but everything else about the song radiates their signature weirdness. Take a listen below.

Editors' Picks

In a statement, CHAI describe the theme of “Donuts Mind If I Do” as a joyful reminder to fulfill our sugar-ringed desires. “When you’re feeling vigorous, when you’re feeling sick, You like what you like! No changing that! Even if what I like is as simple as a donut <3. It’s this type of song!”

“Donut Minds If I Do”, along with a song called “Plastic Love”, will be available as a 7-inch beginning November 6th. Limited-edition copies are now up for pre-order over on Bandcamp (orange and turquoise colored vinyl) and the Sub Pop store (lime colored vinyl) while supplies last.

Before that project drops, CHAI will be making a guest appearance on the absolutely stacked new Gorillaz compilation, Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez, which is out October 23rd.

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
Denzel Curry Unleashes Furious New Song “Live from the Abyss”: Stream
Next Story
Hamilton Leithauser Teams with Lucy Dacus for New Version of “Isabella”: Stream