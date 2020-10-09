Menu
CupcakKe Drops Off New Single “Elephant”: Stream

The Chicago MC shuts down her critics and shouts out Nicki Minaj

October 09, 2020
CupcakKe

Last year, CupcakKe announced her intention to quit the music industry. The Chicago MC has clearly scrapped those plans, however, as she’s spent 2020 releasing a new single every couple of months. Following this past spring’s “Discounts” and “Lemon Pepper”, she’s back today with “Elephant”.

On this new cut, CupcakKe calls out all her various critics — from those that say she needs to jump on more collaborations to the folks who have a problem with the way she handles press. “They like, ‘cupcakKe you gotta do more, why the fuck you don’t do features?'” she raps, before putting these complainers in their place: “Want a verse? Gotta pay me/ Ain’t shit free, no JT.” (The latter line is a reference to the formerly jailed JT from City Girls.)

Elsewhere, she seems visibly bothered that fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj hasn’t won a single Grammy in her decade-long career. “Man Nicki ain’t won a Grammy yet?/ That ain’t sittin’ right, that’s hate.”

Sticking to the usual raunchy CupcakKe script, the hip-hop artist also makes sure to pepper “Elephant” with a series of lyrics referencing oral sex. “Cause it’s no need for a Breakfast Club, if you already done ate/ Like a ni**a did on that one night,” she raps. “I forgot to shave, that’s weird/ That ni**a left the house with no facial hair but I sent him back with a beard.”

Stream the entire thing below.

