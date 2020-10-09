CupcakKe Drops Off New Single “Elephant”: Stream

CupcakKe, photo via Twitter/@CupcakKe_rapper

Last year, CupcakKe announced her intention to quit the music industry. The Chicago MC has clearly scrapped those plans, however, as she’s spent 2020 releasing a new single every couple of months. Following this past spring’s “Discounts” and “Lemon Pepper”, she’s back today with “Elephant”.

On this new cut, CupcakKe calls out all her various critics — from those that say she needs to jump on more collaborations to the folks who have a problem with the way she handles press. “They like, ‘cupcakKe you gotta do more, why the fuck you don’t do features?'” she raps, before putting these complainers in their place: “Want a verse? Gotta pay me/ Ain’t shit free, no JT.” (The latter line is a reference to the formerly jailed JT from City Girls.)



Elsewhere, she seems visibly bothered that fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj hasn’t won a single Grammy in her decade-long career. “Man Nicki ain’t won a Grammy yet?/ That ain’t sittin’ right, that’s hate.”

Sticking to the usual raunchy CupcakKe script, the hip-hop artist also makes sure to pepper “Elephant” with a series of lyrics referencing oral sex. “Cause it’s no need for a Breakfast Club, if you already done ate/ Like a ni**a did on that one night,” she raps. “I forgot to shave, that’s weird/ That ni**a left the house with no facial hair but I sent him back with a beard.”

Stream the entire thing below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>