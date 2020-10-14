Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Demi Lovato Unveils Trump Protest Song “Commander In Chief”: Stream

"Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?"

by
on October 14, 2020, 10:05am
Demi Lovato Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song "Commander In Chief"
Demi Lovato and Donald Trump

Demi Lovato has unveiled a new anti-Trump protest song called “Commander In Chief”. It was co-written with FINNEAS, and it certainly doesn’t mince words about Trump’s pervasive corruption and general animosity toward the people he governs.

“Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?/ We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief/ How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”, goes its hook, which Lovato sings with more force each time around.

Throughout the verses she references Trump’s mishandling of the California wildfires and him bunkering down while people protest police brutality outside of the White House. However, that line “How does it feel to still be able to breathe?” is the clear standout because it works as a reference to both George Floyd (who died after proclaiming “I can’t breathe”) and the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve died under his watch from the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The song itself is a dramatic piano ballad that definitely has FINNEAS’s thumbprint on it; it’s not hard to imagine his sister Billie Eilish singing over this in a different context. However, Lovato’s vocals and her resilient message are certainly its most identifying aspect. Take a listen below.

“Commander In Chief” arrives just in time for Demi Lovato’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards tonight, October 14th, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. She’s also promised fans that she’ll be releasing an official music video for “Commander In Chief” right after her performance, so stay tuned to her socials for when that drops.

A couple weeks back, Lovato released a non-Trump-related song called “Still Have Me”.

Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price Three Perfect Masks for Halloween 2020, One Great Price
Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year Get Deep Discounts on the Best Merch of the Year
Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer Borat's Back to Troll Mike Pence in New Trailer
Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies Here's Where to Watch Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Previous Story
David Crosby Claims He Forgot Eddie Van Halen “Had Just Died” When Posting “Meh” Tweet
Next Story
Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Hits Billboard Hot 100 Chart for First Time since 1977