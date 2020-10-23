Gorillaz Unveil New Guest-Heavy Project Song Machine: Season 1 — Strange Timez: Stream

Gorillaz

Gorillaz have unveiled their new star-studded project Song Machine: Season 1 — Strange Timez. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Not quite an album or mixtape, the effort is more a compilation of tracks their ongoing audiovisual Song Machine series. There’s an 11-track regular version and a 17-song deluxe edition, and between the two, Gorillaz recruited a cumulative total of 24 (!) different collaborators.



Elton John, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Beck, St. Vincent, Peter Hook, ScHoolboy Q, JPEGMAFIA, and slowthai are just a few of the most exciting names on the list. EarthGang, Tony Allen, Georgia, Skepta, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra also appear.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been previewing the endeavor for most of the year with a handful of singles: “Strange Timez”, “PAC-MAN”, “Friday 13th”, “Désolé”, “Momentary Bliss”, and “Aries”, one of our favorite songs of the year so far.

In our review of the record, Consequence of Sound writer Jordan Blum wrote that every song on Season 1 is an improvement over the last two Gorillaz albums (2017’s Humanz and 2018’s The Now Now). “Once again, Gorillaz’s ability to infuse their immaculately polished and idiosyncratic production with the wide-ranging talents of their guests is commendable, too, ensuring that their work remains charmingly singular by default,” he said.

Later this year, Gorillaz will celebrate their new collection of music with Song Machine Live. Going down December 12th and 13th, the digital event promises a unique blend of visuals and live Gorillaz performances.

If you want even more Gorillaz content, the group just released a 120-page “Almanac” book to celebrate their 20-year history. Out now via Z2 comics, It’s stocked with exclusive art, comics, puzzles, games, and so much more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez Artwork:

Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez Tracklist:

01. Strange Timez (feat. Robert Smith)

02. The Valley of The Pagans (feat. Beck)

03. The Lost Chord (feat. Leee John)

04. Pac-Man (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

05. Chalk Tablet Towers (feat. St Vincent)

06. The Pink Phantom (feat. Elton John and 6LACK)

07. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

08. Friday 13th (feat. Octavian)

09. Dead Butterflies (feat. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (feat. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai and Slaves)

Song Machine: Season 1 – Strange Timez Deluxe Tracklist:

01. Strange Timez (feat. Robert Smith)

02. The Valley of The Pagans (feat. Beck)

03. The Lost Chord (feat. Leee John)

04. Pac-Man (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

05. Chalk Tablet Towers (feat. St Vincent)

06. The Pink Phantom (feat. Elton John and 6LACK)

07. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

08. Friday 13th (feat. Octavian)

09. Dead Butterflies (feat. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (feat. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (feat. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (feat. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (feat. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (feat. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (feat. Tony Allen and Skepta)