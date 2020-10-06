Menu
Jeff Tweedy Shares Quirky New Video for “Gwendolyn” Featuring Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, Courtney Barnett, and More: Watch

The Wilco frontman "sings" using the mouths of various celebrities and musicians

by
on October 06, 2020, 11:00am
Jeff Tweedy's "Gwendolyn" music video

Later this month brings the release of Jeff Tweedy’s new solo album, Love Is The King. The Wilco frontman has already shared two previews in the title track and “Guess Again”. A third single, “Gwendolyn”, has arrived today and its music video is jam-packed with a slew of famous folks — well, sort of.

Conceptualized by Tweedy himself and directed by Jamie Fleischel from Picture Show, the clip sees the Wilco leader “singing” through the mouths — yes, really! — of Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, Norah Jones, Courtney Barnett, and Robyn Hitchcock. Seth Meyers, Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Tavi Gevinson, Fred Armisen, Alex Winter, and Jeff Garlin also momentarily lend their lips. It’s like a surreal and futuristic sci-fi version of karaoke.

Check out “Gwendolyn” below and see if you can name all of the celebrity mouths.

Love Is The King officially arrives October 23rd via dBpm. Tweedy’s new memoir, How to Write One Song, drops about a week prior on October 13th. In support, he’s set to embark on a “virtual book tour” with special guests Norah Jones (October 13th) and Nick Offerman (October 14th).

As for Wilco proper, the alt-country band’s last proper full-length came with Ode to Joy from 2019. In November, they’ll release a deluxe reissue of Summerteeth that’s bursting with demos, alternate takes, and live recordings.

