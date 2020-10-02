Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Jónsi Premieres New Solo Album Shiver: Stream

His first solo record in 10 years features Robyn and Cocteau Twins' Liz Fraser

by
on October 02, 2020, 12:00am
jonsi-shiver-album-stream-new-music-release-solo
Jónsi, photo by Barnaby Roper

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has unveiled his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver. Stream it in full down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Out through Krunk Records, Shiver is Jónsi’s second full-length to date following Go from 2010. It spans a total of 11 tracks and features vocal contributions from Robyn (“Salt Licorice”) and Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins (“Cannibal”). All of the album’s production was handled by A. G. Cook, the PC Music founder and pop futurist known for his collaborations with Charli XCX as well as 100 gecs.

Per a statement, Shiver “plumbs the depths of the human experience and our connection to the natural world.” Nature seems to be a frequently explored theme for the Icelandic artist as of late; as Dark Morph, his project with composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff, Jónsi created music that incorporated field recordings of humpback whales, bats, dark morph herons, and other creatures.

Editors' Picks

Aside from his work with Sigur Rós and Dark Morph, Jonsí has kept busy the last decade by working on the soundtrack to the film We Bought a Zoo, and reuniting with longtime collaborator and partner Alex Somers for Lost and FoundThe latter surprise release was said to be “a sibling” piece to their classic Riceboy Sleeps record, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019.

In related news, Sigur Rós just announced their very own line of CBD tinctures.

Shiver Artwork: 

jonsi new album shiver artwork cover Jónsi Premieres New Solo Album Shiver: Stream

Shiver Tracklist:
01. Exhale
02. Shiver
03. Cannibal (feat. Liz Fraser)
04. Wildeye
05. Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom
06. Kórall
07. Salt Licorice (feat. Robyn)
08. Hold
09. Swill
10. Grenade
11. Beautiful Boy

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Unleashes Debut Solo Album CMFT: Stream
Next Story
YG Drops New Album My Life 4Hunnid: Stream