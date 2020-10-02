Jónsi Premieres New Solo Album Shiver: Stream

Jónsi, photo by Barnaby Roper

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has unveiled his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver. Stream it in full down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Out through Krunk Records, Shiver is Jónsi’s second full-length to date following Go from 2010. It spans a total of 11 tracks and features vocal contributions from Robyn (“Salt Licorice”) and Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins (“Cannibal”). All of the album’s production was handled by A. G. Cook, the PC Music founder and pop futurist known for his collaborations with Charli XCX as well as 100 gecs.



Per a statement, Shiver “plumbs the depths of the human experience and our connection to the natural world.” Nature seems to be a frequently explored theme for the Icelandic artist as of late; as Dark Morph, his project with composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff, Jónsi created music that incorporated field recordings of humpback whales, bats, dark morph herons, and other creatures.

Aside from his work with Sigur Rós and Dark Morph, Jonsí has kept busy the last decade by working on the soundtrack to the film We Bought a Zoo, and reuniting with longtime collaborator and partner Alex Somers for Lost and Found. The latter surprise release was said to be “a sibling” piece to their classic Riceboy Sleeps record, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019.

In related news, Sigur Rós just announced their very own line of CBD tinctures.

Shiver Artwork:

Shiver Tracklist:

01. Exhale

02. Shiver

03. Cannibal (feat. Liz Fraser)

04. Wildeye

05. Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom

06. Kórall

07. Salt Licorice (feat. Robyn)

08. Hold

09. Swill

10. Grenade

11. Beautiful Boy