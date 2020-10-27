Menu
Jordana Shares New Single “I Guess This is Life”: Stream

Sophomore record Something to Say to You drops in December

by
on October 27, 2020, 5:19pm
jordana-i-guess-this-is-life-song-video
Jordana ...To You EP artwork

Indie pop artist Jordana will cap off 2020 with a new album called Something to Say to You. The sophomore effort is comprised of two EPs, this past summer’s Something to Say and To You, which is out the same day as the complete full-length. Following last month’s single “Divine”, the musician born Jordana Nye is now previewing the LP with “I Guess This is Life”.

Similar to its predecessor, today’s track sees Jordana formulating a more polished and punctuated pop sound, thanks in part to her producer Jeffrey Melvin, better known under his EDM moniker MELVV. Subject-wise, Jordana takes a step back to really evaluate her life in a very present and mindful type of way.

The new song is “about the motions of everyday life and how experiences, no matter big or small, make up the person that you are and how you both perceive and are perceived by the world,” Jordana explained of “I Guess This is Life”. Or as Blink-182 (less articulately) said in 1997: “I guess this is growing up.”

Check out the single’s corresponding video, which was filmed in Wichita, Kansas and directed by Mel Mercer. Something to Say to You officially drops December 4th via Grand Jury Music.

