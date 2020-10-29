Kendrick Lamar Joins Busta Rhymes on New Song “Look Over Your Shoulder”: Stream

Kendrick Lamar (photo by Cat Miller) and Busta Rhymes (photo via Instagram)

Veteran rapper Busta Rhymes has more to flaunt these days than just a fresh physique: his forthcoming album features the first new Kendrick Lamar verse of 2020. Their collaborative song is called “Look Over Your Shoulder” and has been released today in anticipation of the album’s October 30th release.

“Look Over Your Shoulder” technically dates back a few years. The joint track was initially leaked around 2018, and then recirculated again in 2019. Even so, at this point — more than three years removed from the damn good DAMN. — any Kendrick is good Kendrick.



As with those early leaks, the 2020 version is built around the Jackson 5 classic “I’ll Be There”, with Busta and Kung Fu Kenny trading bars both sentimental and boastful. During his anticipated turn in the spotlight, Kendrick proudly declares, “I lead this new generation, boy.” (Is he wrong?) The Compton MC also name-drops comedian Chris Rock, who helped Busta announce his new album back in August.

Check out the single down below, followed by Kendrick’s full verse.

Busta’s new record Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is out this Friday, October 30th, and promises additional collaborations with A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Anderson. Paak, Rick Ross, Rakim, Pete Rock, Rapsody, and Mary J. Blige.

As for King Kendrick, he was most recently heard on SiR’s “Hair Down” single from 2019. He also contributed bars to Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift and J. Cole’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation from that same year. In 2018, Kendrick gave us the stellar Black Panther soundtrack.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Look Over Your Shoulder” lyrics (via Genius):

I wrote my first bars in the car with Stacy

How bizarre, my battle scars at large would lace me

Big marbles, nigga

I lead this new generation, boy

Don’t argue with us

Marvelous beat selectors, authors and novel spitters

And it’s all for thе literature

And it’s all for the hidеous

The nastiest flows, the chlamydia, uh

I ain’t afraid to say I need you, ah, yeah (Hip-hop, hip-hop, hip-hop)

I promise I’d never leave you, ah, yeah

My life is like twelve open mics of hopeless notes

I write for sure, my folks unite

Soon as the flow get nice

The poltergeist that scare emcees

My prototype for every

My share of D’s and R.I.P

She know my type of style is like my everything

Apparently, my appetite stay famished

Bite no hand that feed

The culture vulture die and bleed

My focus hold these thoughts and dreams

Control this pen (Look over your shoulder)

Boldest lines in rhymes and things

Devote my time and mind it seems

Supposed to shine, remind I’m king

Provoke the blind and bomb the fiends

The pros the cons, the diamond rings

The forward time, but I’ma bring

The soul divine and cross between

What’s yours and mine’s, the gold, the green

The roads that show just what it mean

That grabbed Shakur and by the wing

And fly before my vocal scream

For hip-hop, look at my Ziploc bag full of goodies

You Chris Rock

Hit the pookie and pit stops

Since tube socks, baby, you a hell of a drug

Just look over your shoulders

When they fuck you over

It’s love, I know ya