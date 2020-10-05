Menu
Lil Wayne Reveals New Single “NFL” Featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby: Stream

Collaborative offering is the official soundtrack to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

by
on October 05, 2020, 11:23am
lil-wayne-nfl-song-amazon
Lil Wayne, photo via Green Bay Packers

Just weeks after dropping his massive deluxe edition of Tha Carter V, rapper Lil Wayne has scored another big release. Today, he’s unveiled his new song “NFL”, which serves as the official soundtrack to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

“Ballin’ like we at the Super Bowl/ Scored a touchdown and just spiked this shit/ You know the other team, they don’t like this shit,” boasts the Louisiana-born Lil Wayne. He’s assisted by fellow hip-hop acts Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby, and the track’s moody production was handled by Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna) and !llmind (Kanye West, J. Cole).

Check out the lyric video for “NFL” below. Thursday Night Football on Amazon kicks off October 8th with a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

Editors' Picks

In addition to Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne has recently featured on albums from YG (My Life 4Hunnid) and ASAP Ferg (Floor Seats II). He also celebrated his 38th birthday last week.

“NFL” Artwork:

lil wayne nfl song artwork Lil Wayne Reveals New Single NFL Featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby: Stream

