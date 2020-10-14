MadeinTYO Recruits Chance the Rapper and Smino for New Single “BET Uncut”: Stream

MadeinTYO's "BET Uncut" video with Chance the Rapper and Smino

Atlanta’s own MadeinTYO has announced a guest-heavy new album titled Never Forgotten, due out later this month. In anticipation, he’s sharing “BET Uncut”, a collaboration with fellow rappers Chance the Rapper and Smino.

On this latest single, the three MCs take turns praising their special lady friends, as well as themselves. “I’m so fuckin’ nice that the opps wanna chill/ All the Bel Air babies wanna cop them a feel/ Wifey always with me, she a pop in the drill/ But we gotta understanding like Rodman and Phil,” raps Lil Chano, in a nod to hometown team the Chicago Bulls.



During his turn in the spotlight, Smino makes three pop culture references in just five lines. “Need a boss bitch/ Not a loss bitch/ She on her shit/ Like Tracee Ross is/ Or how she love to laugh/ A Keke Palmer ass/ A lady, oh my ga-ga.”

MadeinTYO has a verse for himself, in addition to handling the song’s chorus. Of all his bars, my favorite turn of phrase might be this silly bit: “She ask me my location, bih, in your mouth.”

Check out the “BET Uncut” video below, which stars all three rappers. It was directed by MadeinTYO’s older brother, David “FilthyMcDave” Hightower. MadeinTYO and Chance previously teamed up on Lil Chano’s 2019 single “Hot Shower” with DaBaby.

Never Forgotten arrives October 30th and promises additional collaborative tracks with J Balvin, Toro y Moi, Ty Dolla $ign, BJ the Chicago Kid, Wiz Khalifa, Young Nudy, Cam’ron, and more. It follows up on MadeinTYO’s 2018 debut album, Sincerely, Tokyo.

Chance just recently joined forces with Justin Bieber on September’s “Holy”, while Smino jumped on a new remix from Thundercat over the summer.

Never Forgotten Artwork:

Never Forgotten Tracklist:

01. Movie

02. All I Need (feat. J. Balvin)

03. Freaky Girl (feat. Young Nudy)

04. Sports Center (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 24hrs)

05. Throw It Back

06. Money Up (feat. Toro y Moi)

07. Ice Cream Swag (feat. Cam’ron)

08. BET Uncut (feat. Chance the Rapper & Smino)

09. Level Up

10. To the Moon

11. Coogi Shorts for the Summer (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

12. Boss Up (feat. Na-Kel Smith)

13. Talkin to Me (feat. Chynna)

14. Aww Man (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

15. Jerry $tackhouse (feat. LUCKI)

16. Paris Fashion Week

17. Human-Made Racing