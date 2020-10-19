Ty Segall’s FUZZ Share Riff-Heavy New Song “Mirror”: Stream

FUZZ, photo by Denée Segall

FUZZ have shared a riff-heavy new song called “Mirror”. It’s the latest preview from their new record, III , which is set to arrive next week.

The band featuring Ty Segall (on drums), drummer Charles Moothart (on guitar), and Chad Ubovich (bass) never fail to live up to their namesake. Like previous singles “Returning” and “Spit”, this new track “Mirror” features breakneck drumming, a roiling bassline, and two tons fuzzy distortion blasting out of Moothart’s axe. Although Segall has been releasing psychy garage-rock under a number of monikers over the years, FUZZ has always been his most metal-focused venture and “Mirror” maintains that direction.



Its accompanying video cuts between the band performing in the dark desert, shots of each member gazing blankly into a mirror, and some other creepy scenes. Check it out below.

In a statement, the video’s director, Joshua Erkman, spoke about what it was like to shoot a music video in pandemic times and how he wanted to translate that isolationist vibe into this project.

“In an abstract way I wanted to incorporate some of the thoughts that have been swimming around in my head about isolation; it’s pretty hard to avoid thinking about that these days,” Erkman said. “Making the video was an exciting challenge given our current circumstances — how do you shoot a rock ‘n’ roll band performing in a safe, but visually interesting way? In this case the answer was myself and the cinematographer, Star Rosencrans, dragging the band out to the middle of the desert with just a camera, some optical filters, and the bare minimum amount of lights needed.”

III is FUZZ’s third full-length overall and first in five years, following 2013’s FUZZ and 2015’s II. It was mixed by the legendary Steve Albini, and it arrives October 23rd via In the Red Recordings.