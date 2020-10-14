Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Come Along and Say You Will”: Stream

Neil Young circa 1975

Neil Young has shared a previously unreleased song called “Come Along and Say You Will”. The 1972 recording is one of four never-before-released tracks included in upcoming Archives Vol. 2 box set.

“Come Along and Say You Will” was recorded in December of 1972 at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch studio with his old backing band The Stray Gators, who played with him from 1971 to 1973 and appeared on his legendary records Harvest and Time Fades Away. Many people consider that to be Young’s golden age, so anything from that era is quite coveted within his fanbase.



As it stands, the official version of the song can only be streamed by subscribers on the Neil Young Archives website or with the Neil Young Archives mobile app. However, don’t tell Neil this, but the song, sometimes misnamed “Lonely Weekend”, has been floating around Young fan communities for years. If you’re old enough, you might even remember hearing him play it live at some point. You can get an idea of what it sounds like by listening to a live bootleg of the track from a 1973 performance.

If you’re not subscribed to the NYA, then you’ll be able to hear the track as Young intended when Archives Vol. 2 is released on November 20th. However, if you want to be sneaky, you can take a listen to that live bootleg below.

Speaking of Young bootlegs, he’s also giving an official release to one of the most coveted bootlegs in his arsenal, the 1974 concert at New York City’s Bottom Line. It’s expected to drop sometime in 2021, but you can hear an unofficial verison of it here.