New Order Release Power, Corruption & Lies Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Raise your hand if you thought this day would never come: New Order have released a deluxe reissue of their famed 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies. A massive release fit for a massive fan, the box set boasts two CDs, two DVDs, and one vinyl LP. Stream the digital “definitive edition” below via Apple Music and Spotify.

For the reissue, Power, Corruption & Lies was remastered from the band’s original analog tape recordings for the very first time and pressed on CD and vinyl. The second disc, dubbed “Extras”, features New Order’s 1982 John Peel Sessions, which were just released separately back in August as part of Record Store Day. There are also previously unreleased tracks, including an early instrumental version of “Blue Monday” and a demo of “Thieves Like Us” which was recorded in New York, far away from band’s usual studios in England.



As for the DVDs, these are chock-full of rare New Order TV appearances, such as their 1994 documentary Play at Home and spots on Top of the Pops. Additionally, there’s footage from two of their live concerts — one set at the Rose Hotel in Kilkenny, Ireland in 1983 and a 1982 hometown show at Factory Records’ legendary venue, the Hacienda in Manchester.

Peter Saville’s reimagining of “A Basket of Roses” by Henri Fantin-Latour is lavishly printed on the LP and CD covers. The art director also designed the bubblegum pink box packaging, as well the included 48-page hardcover booklet. The latter features rare photos of New Order in their ’80s heyday, when they defined the Factory Records sound and aesthetic, and was curated by Warren Jackson, the band’s longtime photographer.

All in all, it’s a collection as lush and exciting as the album itself, and it’s available just in time for the holidays. Grab it here.

Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition Artwork:

Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition Tracklist:

Power Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP)

01. Age of Consent

02. We All Stand

03. The Village

04. 5 8 6

05. Your Silent Face

06. Ultraviolence

07. Ecstacy

08. Leave Me Alone

Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

01. Age Of Consent *

02. The Village *

03. 5 8 6 *

04. Your Silent Face *

05. Ecstacy *

06. Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

07. Turn The Heater On

08. We All Stand

09. Too Late

10. 5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

11. Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York demo #1

12. Thieves Like Us*

Writing Session Recordings

13. Thieves Like Us *

14. Murder *

15. Blue Monday *

16. Blue Monday *

Album Session Recording

17. Blue Monday (Instrumental Outtake)

* = Previously unreleased

DVD 1

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

TV Sessions

Blue Monday (BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983)

Confusion (Countdown – 1983)

Age Of Consent (Switch – 1983)

Blue Monday (Switch – 1983)

Thieves Like Us (BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984 )

Extras

Your Silent Face (The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983)

5 8 6 (The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983)

We All Stand (Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983)

Leave Me Alone (Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983)

Ultraviolence (First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983)

The Village (Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984)

Thieves Like Us (Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984)

Blue Monday (Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984)

Lonesome Tonight (Metropol, Berlin, 1984)

Confusion (Metropol, Berlin, 1984)

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4, 1984 documentary made by New Order

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green