Odette Announces New Album Herald, Shares New Song “Dwell”: Stream

Odette, photo by Kitty Callaghan

Australian art-pop artist Odette has announced a new album called Herald. While it’s not expected to surface until early next year, today she’s giving fans a preview with a new song, “Dwell”.

Herald is the follow-up to her 2018 debut To A Stranger, which earned her two nominations at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards. For this record, the Sydney-based singer-songwriter once again worked with producer Damian Taylor (Björk, Arcade Fire, The Killers) to help bring her theatrical art-pop to life.



Technically, Odette already shared a preview of this album in the form of her April single “Feverbreak” (Feat. Hermitude), which sounded sort of like an avant-garde musical poem. “Dwell” is a lot more mighty and bombastic: a triumphant pop song that falls somewhere between MARINA and Half Waif. Its video sees Odette singing in a handful of different environments, including a creepy old house where she holds up cut-outs of other people’s facial features in front of her own. Check it out below.

In a statement, Odette described Herald as a chronicling of her last five years, specifically the pains of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. “This album is sort of a nuanced discussion of the positives and the negatives of mental illness and also just being a human being,” she said. “It talks about the realities of hurting others, the consequences of that, and even more so, it holds me accountable — it holds me to my word.”

Herald is slated to arrive on February 5th via EMI Music Australia.

Herald Artwork:

Herald Tracklist:

01. Herald

02. Dwell

03. Trial By Fire

04. What I Know Is Not Enough

05. I Miss You I’m Sorry

06. Foghorn

07. Feverbreak (feat. Hermitude)

08. Amends

09. Why Can’t I Let The Sun Set

10. Wait For You

11. Mandible