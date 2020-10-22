Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Odette Announces New Album Herald, Shares New Song “Dwell”: Stream

Australian art-pop artist returns with her sophomore full-length early next year

by
on October 22, 2020, 2:06pm
Odette Announces Sophomore Album Herald, Shares New Song "Dwell"
Odette, photo by Kitty Callaghan

Australian art-pop artist Odette has announced a new album called Herald. While it’s not expected to surface until early next year, today she’s giving fans a preview with a new song, “Dwell”.

Herald is the follow-up to her 2018 debut To A Stranger, which earned her two nominations at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards. For this record, the Sydney-based singer-songwriter once again worked with producer Damian Taylor (Björk, Arcade Fire, The Killers) to help bring her theatrical art-pop to life.

Technically, Odette already shared a preview of this album in the form of her April single “Feverbreak” (Feat. Hermitude), which sounded sort of like an avant-garde musical poem. “Dwell” is a lot more mighty and bombastic: a triumphant pop song that falls somewhere between MARINA and Half Waif. Its video sees Odette singing in a handful of different environments, including a creepy old house where she holds up cut-outs of other people’s facial features in front of her own. Check it out below.

In a statement, Odette described Herald as a chronicling of her last five years, specifically the pains of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood. “This album is sort of a nuanced discussion of the positives and the negatives of mental illness and also just being a human being,” she said. “It talks about the realities of hurting others, the consequences of that, and even more so, it holds me accountable — it holds me to my word.”

Herald is slated to arrive on February 5th via EMI Music Australia.

Herald Artwork: 

Odette Herald artwork

 

Herald Tracklist:
01. Herald
02. Dwell
03. Trial By Fire
04. What I Know Is Not Enough
05. I Miss You I’m Sorry
06. Foghorn
07. Feverbreak (feat. Hermitude)
08. Amends
09. Why Can’t I Let The Sun Set
10. Wait For You
11. Mandible

Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream Get This Mask if Being Home Alone Makes You Want to Scream
You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask You Ain't Got No Business Going Outside Without This Mask
Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs Remembering Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs
This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+ This Pixar Movie Is Skipping Theaters and Going to Disney+

Previous Story
Storefront Church Shares Chilling New Song “The Gift”: Stream
Next Story
Tim Burton Bringing The Addams Family Back to TV