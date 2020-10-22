Storefront Church Shares Chilling New Song “The Gift”: Stream

Storefront Church, photo by Lili Peper

Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Lukas Frank, aka Storefront Church, makes the kind of rock music that blurs the line between dark hymn, brooding folk, and gothic/alt-rock. It’s no surprise, then, that he’s settled in with new label home Sargent House, known for acts like Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, and Deafheaven.

To celebrate the signing, Storefront Church is sharing his debut single for the label, “The Gift”. A chilling yet stunning piece, at times both minimal and flushed with lush strings and piano, it sounds like the ideal haunting piece to play in an abandoned church. It’s certainly starker than his past material, with hints of early Yellow House-era Grizzly Bear and James Blake in the mix, but something tells me this could be the calm before the storm — the melodic, ambient intro preceding the heavy main event.



Hear “The Gift” for yourself below, and look out for the track when it appears in the new Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

According to a statement, Storefront Church’s first full-length album is due out early 2021 on Sargent House. Outside of this moniker, Frank has collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers (“Shame”) and toured with Portugal. The Man.