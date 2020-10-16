Sturgill Simpson Releases First-Ever Bluegrass Album Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: Stream

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Modern country songwriter Sturgill Simpson has released his first-ever bluegrass album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 — The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

His fifth studio effort to date, it sees Simpson reinterpreting his own music in the style of bluegrass. The jam-packed project consists of 20 tracks pulled from across his discography, including Metamodern Sounds in Country Music (2014) and A Sailor’s Guide to Earth (2016).



The Grammy winner skipped reworking any music from 2019’s Sound & Fury, which makes sense given that it’s a more experimental record with harder rock and electronic influences. Luckily, there’s plenty of his classic disaffected country songs that lend themselves wonderfully to solo bluegrass sessions, like “Breakers Roar” and “Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean”, a song that feels especially relatable in 2020.

Simpson also incorporated covers of his previous band Sunday Valley, including “All The Pretty Colors” and “Sometimes Wine.” The band split up in 2012, shortly before he launched his solo career.

On Instagram, Sturgill revealed that the record was supposed to be a surprise release. But nothing is a secret when the internet is involved, and a German outlet spilled the bag of cut grass. Sturgill joked that they “got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses.” He also showed off the album artwork, which features Sturgill in the classic Americana motorcycle pose, except he’s riding a John Deere lawn tractor in a pair of Vans slip-on sneakers. Truly a man of the people.

It seems like Sturgill is feeling back to his everyman self after being hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year. He suffered “chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels,” though he didn’t receive a positive test result until a month after he left the hospital. Recently, Sturgill also performed on the John Prine tribute livestream and produced Margo Price’s third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 — The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Artwork:

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 — The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Tracklist:

01. All Around You

02. All the Pretty Colors

03. Breakers Roar

04. I Don’t Mind

05. I Wonder

06. Just Let Go

07. Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean

08. A Little Light

09. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living the Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16. The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All the Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water in a Well