Tegan and Sara Share New Holiday Song “Make You Mine This Season”: Stream

Tegan and Sara, photo by Trevor Brady

Tegan and Sara have released their first song of 2020. Titled “Make You Mine This Season”, it’s a holiday tune that’s set to appear on the soundtrack for Clea DuVall’s new Hulu film Happiest Season.

An upbeat but aching synthpop number, it hears the two Quin sisters pining after “the only girl I’ve got on my list.” “I chase the feeling, ’cause you’ve got me dreaming,” they sing. “I could make you mine, make you mine this season.”



The track’s heartache falls in line with the premise of DuVall’s upcoming queer Christmas movie. Per the film’s synopsis, “a young woman plans to propose marriage to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party. At the party, she realizes her girlfriend hasn’t come out to her conservative parents yet.”

Stream “Make You Mine This Season” below. Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, and Aubrey Plaza, and hits Hulu on November 25th. Head here to sign up for a free 30-day Hulu trial.

In other Tegan and Sara news, it was recently announced that their 2019 memoir High School is being adapted into a TV show by DuVall. Their most recent full-length album, Hey I’m Just Like You, was released last year to coincide with their book.