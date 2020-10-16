Tom Petty’s Estate Releases Wildflowers & All the Rest Reissue: Stream

Tom Petty, photo by Mark Seliger

Tom Petty originally envisioned 1994’s Wildflowers as a double album, but was forced to leave off a number of songs when it came time to finalizing the official tracklist. Some of those eventually ended up on later projects — such as Petty’s She’s the One soundtrack — however, most were stashed away in the vault for decades to come. Now, those “lost” recordings have finally been unearthed as part of a massive and long-awaited reissue titled Wildflowers & All the Rest. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

This comprehensive, multi-disc collection pairs the original album with a long list of bonus material sure to have fans both nostalgic and giddy. Five previously unreleased tracks are contained on the “All the Rest” disc, while “Home Recordings” consists of home studio tracks. Another disc that’s called “Alternate Versions” (aka Finding Wildflowers) comes with 16 alternate takes of Wildflowers songs, captured just as Petty, his bandmates, and producer Rick Rubin neared the end of finishing up the final album.



The forthcoming re-release was curated by Petty’s daughters, Adria and Annakim, and wife Dana, who has described it as “many, many hours of pure sonic joy.” Petty’s Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench also had a hand in putting together the sprawling effort, while longtime engineer Ryan Ulyate oversaw production.

Wildflowers & All the Rest, out via Warner Records, is available in multiple formats. The Super Deluxe Edition — spread across five CDs and nine LPs — boasts the most treats, including a “Wildflowers Live” disc of 14 live performances, an introduction written by Rubin, and an essay from veteran music journalist David Fricke. Order it here.

In the lead-up to today’s release, the music legend’s estate shared a demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and the previously unreleased songs “There Goes Angela” and “Confusion Wheel”.

Wildflowers & All the Rest Tracklist:

Wildflowers

01. Wildflowers

02. You Don’t Know How It Feels

03. Time to Move On

04. You Wreck Me

05. It’s Good to Be King

06. Only a Broken Heart

07. Honey Bee

08. Don’t Fade on Me

09. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

All The Rest

01. Something Could Happen

02. Leaving Virginia Alone

03. Climb That Hill Blues

04. Confusion Wheel

05. California

06. Harry Green

07. Hope You Never

08. Somewhere Under Heaven

09. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

Home Recordings

01. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

02. You Don’t Know How It Feels

03. California

04. A Feeling of Peace

05. Leave Virginia Alone

06. Crawling Back to You

07. Don’t Fade on Me

08. Confusion Wheel

09. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers

Wildflowers Live

01. You Don’t Know How It Feels

02. Honey Bee

03. To Find a Friend

04. Walls

05. Crawling Back to You

06. Cabin Down Below

07. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

08. House in the Woods

09. Girls on LSD

10. Time to Move On

11. Wake Up Time

12. It’s Good to Be King

13. You Wreck Me

14. Wildflowers

Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

01. A Higher Place

02. Hard on Me

03. Cabin Down Below

04. Crawling Back to You

05. Only a Broken Heart

06. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

07. You Wreck Me

08. It’s Good to Be King

09. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’