Ty Dolla $ign (photo by Bianca Ortega) and Post Malone

Ty Dolla $ign has teamed up with Post Malone for a new song called “Spicy”. The track is taken from Ty’s forthcoming guest-heavy album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which also boasts contributions from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, FKA Twigs, Anderson .Paak, Roddy Ricch, and over a dozen others.

The last time Ty and Malone crossed paths was on Posty’s 2018 hit “Psycho”. This time around, the 38-year-old veteran has brought the young crooner into his world for a smooth and bouncy track that suits both of their suave rapping styles.



“She my spicy lil’ mama, she let me bust her piñata,” Ty croons with a drawn-out intonation during the hook. Malone’s boo is just as sensual, as he rap-sings, “She tryna pull my pants down/ I was lightin up a stoge on my break time/ Told her ‘Babe, I got a meetin’ over FaceTime’/ She don’t care, my lil’ mama never waste time.” Take a listen below.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Ty said that he was super stoked to have Posty on the track, but that actually getting him to send in his verse was a bit of an ordeal:

“I was kind of impatient just because we started on this song, me and him, definitely sometime last year,” Ty tells Lowe. “And I’m like, ‘Yo, finish your fucking verse. Finish your verse. Send it, send it, send it.’ ‘All right, I’m going to send it. All right, next week. All right, I got it on Monday. All right. All right. All right. All right. All right…’ All those. To where I’m like, damn, I don’t want to make it seem like I’m going too hard on you. So, Sal, my manager, hit this f-king Dre for me, man.”

He continued, “It’s all good, though, man. Shout out to our brother, Post. He’s about perfection, and we see it in his work, every time.”

Following “Ego Death”, “Expensive”, and “Be Yourself”, “Spicy” is the latest preview from Ty’s first album since 2017’s Beach House 3. Its title, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is a cheeky reference to Ty’s inescapable presence as a guest artist on the last decade’s worth of popular hip-hop. The full project is out this Friday October 23rd.

In other related news, Ty featured on SZA’s surprise comeback single “Hit Different” in September, and earlier this month he guested on YG’s new album My Life 4Hunnid. Meanwhile, Post Malone forgot how to lip-sync at the Billboard Music Awards. Classic Posty.

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Artwork:

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Status

03. Temptations (feat. Kid Cudi)

04. Serpentwithfeet Interlude

05. Spicy (feat. Post Malone)

06. Track 6 (feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat)

07. Freak (feat. Quavo)

08. Double R (feat. Lil Durk)

09. Expensive (feat. Nicki Minaj)

10. Burna Boy Interlude

11. Tyrone 2021( feat. Big Sean)

12. It’s Still Free TC

13. Real Life (feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard)

14. Nothing Like Your Eyes

15, By Yourself (feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard)

16. Universe (feat. Kehlani)

17. Lift Me Up (feat. Future and Young Thug)

18. Time Will Tell

19. Dr. Sebi

20. Powder Blue (feat. Gunna)

21. Everywhere

22. Slow It Down

23. Your Turn (feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK)

24. Return

25. Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex)