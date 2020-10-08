Tank and The Bangas Announce Friend Goals EP, Share “Self Care”: Stream

Tank and The Bangas, photo by Jamelle Tate

Tank and The Bangas have announced a new EP called Friend Goals. Due out November 20th via Verve Forecast, the six-track, guest-heavy release is being previewed today with the track “Self Care”.

The New Orleans-based group are known for their collaborative habits, having this year teamed with the likes of Jacob Collier and Fantastic Negrito. Friend Goals, as the title might suggest, brings together a number of artists Tank and The Bangas have befriended over their career. The follow-up to last year’s Green Balloon LP features guests like CHIKA (“Mr. Insta”), Duckwrth (“Fluff”), PJ Morton (“TSA”), and Pell on the title track.



Lead single “Self Care” actually touts three collaborators: Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph. The track itself is exactly what we need in 2020, an ode to being with yourself and being damn okay with it. “Chillin’ all by myself/ Netflix, eatin’, cheatin’, by myself, all by myself,” Tarriona “Tank” Ball spits, clearly enjoying her alone time. “Nobody else/ New people to the left/ What is there left but myself?”

“‘Self Care’ is THE quarantine song to get you moving,” Ball said in a statement. “It shows that some of the best things can come out from solitude, especially when the beat hits this hard.”

Take a listen below via the song’s Fat Happy Media-directed video. Under that, find the Friends Goals artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available now.

Friend Goals EP Artwork:

Friend Goals EP Tracklist:

01. Fluff (feat. Duckwrth)

02. Self Care (feat. Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph)

03. TSA (feat. PJ Morton)

04. Mr. Insta (feat. CHIKA)

05. To Be Real (feat. Hasizzle, Keedy Black, Big Choo)

06. Friend Goals (feat. Pell)