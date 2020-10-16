Tayla Parx Reveals New Song “Residue”: Stream

Tayla Parx, photo by photo by Heather Kaplan

Ghostwriter turned solo artist Tayla Parx has shared the new song “Residue”. It’s the latest single from her forthcoming album Coping Mechanisms, which drops on November 20th.

After penning hits for Ariana Grande, BTS, Janelle Monáe, and Panic! at the Disco, Parx experienced a breakthrough in 2019 with her debut album We Need to Talk. But success comes with stress, and as the title of Coping Mechanisms implies, the songwriter has spent the last year working on herself. “Residue” wrestles with unhealthy attractions. Parx sings, “Baby you’re a thought/ A thought that’s stuck to me like glue/ No matter what I do/ You leave your residue (doo doo).”



In a statement, she explained the impetus to write “Residue” and analyzed her own “avoidant” behaviors. She said,

‘It’s about one of those moments when you try to get somebody off your brain or heart. You’re confessing, ‘I’m trying to get rid of you,” which is another one of my unhealthy coping mechanisms. In certain cases, you’re being avoidant and acting like it was never there versus finding solutions to the problem head-on.”

Check out “Residue” below. Previously, she shared the lead single “Dance Alone”, as well as the Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Fight”. Over the summer, she served as a judge on the reality competition The Sims Spark’d.